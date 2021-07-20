Altria Group Inc. [MO] is 14.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] loss -1.10% or -0.52 points to close at $46.79 with a heavy trading volume of 9662023 shares. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Altria to Host Webcast of 2021 Second-Quarter and First-Half Results.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2021 second-quarter and first-half business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s CEO, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s CFO, will discuss the Company’s 2021 second-quarter and first-half business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

It opened the trading session at $46.78, the shares rose to $47.03 and dropped to $46.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MO points out that the company has recorded 13.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -30.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.71M shares, MO reached to a volume of 9662023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $53.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $58, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 49.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.82 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.55, while it was recorded at 47.20 for the last single week of trading, and 44.82 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.77 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.40.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 32.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 98.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,038.08. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 985.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] managed to generate an average of $628,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 102.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $52,375 million, or 61.50% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 152,254,937, which is approximately 0.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 138,762,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.49 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.83 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly 9.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 899 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 60,292,624 shares. Additionally, 741 investors decreased positions by around 64,556,335 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 994,508,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,119,357,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,738,361 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,278,325 shares during the same period.