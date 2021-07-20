Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Stock trading around $208.91 per share: What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.50% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.67%. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day.

Over the last 12 months, BABA stock dropped by -15.47%. The one-year Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.25. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $573.48 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 2.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.89M shares, BABA stock reached a trading volume of 15734939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $295.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $300 to $320, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on BABA stock. On August 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BABA shares from 275 to 290.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 5.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 214.53, while it was recorded at 211.36 for the last single week of trading, and 246.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +41.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.96.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.91. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BABA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 2.99%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $191,198 million, or 35.80% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 83,857,541, which is approximately -4.01% of the company’s market cap and around 10.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 50,950,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.64 billion in BABA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.86 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -6.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 971 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 68,230,827 shares. Additionally, 911 investors decreased positions by around 169,609,729 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 677,374,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 915,214,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,718,417 shares, while 210 institutional investors sold positions of 19,981,486 shares during the same period.