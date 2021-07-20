Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] is 99.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] traded at a high on 07/19/21, posting a 31.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.93. The company report on July 1, 2021 that AEMD: Stronger Cash Position Enhances AEMD’s Goal to Advance the Hemopurifier.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16249884 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aethlon Medical Inc. stands at 15.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.42%.

The market cap for AEMD stock reached $73.70 million, with 14.57 million shares outstanding and 10.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, AEMD reached a trading volume of 16249884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 105.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

How has AEMD stock performed recently?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.77. With this latest performance, AEMD shares dropped by -8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.43 for the last 200 days.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Insider trade positions for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]

There are presently around $3 million, or 15.60% of AEMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEMD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 306,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 171,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.84 million in AEMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.33 million in AEMD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AEMD] by around 387,490 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 43,125 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 259,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 690,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEMD stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 370,309 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 43,125 shares during the same period.