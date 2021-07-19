XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell -8.87% so far this year. What now?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] jumped around 0.52 points on Friday, while shares priced at $39.03 at the close of the session, up 1.35%. The company report on July 15, 2021 that XPeng P7 Leads Industry with First i-VISTA 5-Star Smart Car Rating.

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868.HK), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, announced that the XPeng P7 electric sports sedan became the first to receive the 5-star rating from the i-VISTA (Intelligent Vehicle Integrated Systems Test Area) intelligent vehicle testing platform in China. The P7 was among the first batch of vehicles tested by i-VISTA under its Intelligent Vehicle Index evaluation system, based on its new 2020 guidelines.

XPeng Inc. stock is now -8.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XPEV Stock saw the intraday high of $39.55 and lowest of $38.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.49, which means current price is +71.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.43M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 11216943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $48.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59.

How has XPEV stock performed recently?

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.42% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.20 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.24, while it was recorded at 38.86 for the last single week of trading, and 37.50 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Insider trade positions for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

There are presently around $6,812 million, or 27.60% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: PRIMAVERA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 17,533,874, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.93% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 16,339,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $637.73 million in XPEV stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $453.9 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 12.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

184 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 71,126,086 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 14,881,071 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 88,514,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,521,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,219,405 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,797,219 shares during the same period.