Wolfe Research lifts Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] loss -4.02% on the last trading session, reaching $54.62 price per share at the time. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Horizon Air pilots pass vote to amend labor contract.

Horizon Air pilots, represented by the Airline Professionals Association, Teamsters Local 1224 (IBT), have voted to ratify a new wage agreement. IBT represents Horizon’s more than 800 pilots.

“Thank you to the IBT, their team and company representatives who worked diligently to reach a settlement,” said Carlos Zendejas, Horizon Air vice president of flight operations. “This agreement recognizes the valuable contributions of the pilot group, while also allowing the company to react and compete in changing market conditions for pilot demand.”.

Alaska Air Group Inc. represents 124.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.66 billion with the latest information. ALK stock price has been found in the range of $54.36 to $57.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, ALK reached a trading volume of 2795458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $81.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $90, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ALK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.31.

Trading performance analysis for ALK stock

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.02. With this latest performance, ALK shares dropped by -14.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.89 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.46, while it was recorded at 57.27 for the last single week of trading, and 57.38 for the last 200 days.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.42 and a Gross Margin at -33.17. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.13.

Return on Total Capital for ALK is now -21.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.11. Additionally, ALK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] managed to generate an average of -$60,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]

There are presently around $5,297 million, or 74.70% of ALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,902,828, which is approximately 2.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,105,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.73 million in ALK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $419.6 million in ALK stock with ownership of nearly -16.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK] by around 12,751,567 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 12,185,401 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 72,043,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,980,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALK stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,522,045 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,417,903 shares during the same period.