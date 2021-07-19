why Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.86

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] loss -1.96% or -0.28 points to close at $14.01 with a heavy trading volume of 2330470 shares. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Himax Sponsors tinyML Vision Challenge to Foster tinyML Vision Development.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, announced that it sponsored tinyML Vision Challenge, hosted by tinyML Foundation, to advance tinyML computer vision technology into the developer community. A total of $6,000 and extra prizes will be awarded to encourage participants and initiate more machine learning problem solvers from different areas of interest.

Himax Supports the tinyML Foundation to Create An Innovative Development Environment.

It opened the trading session at $14.35, the shares rose to $14.47 and dropped to $13.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HIMX points out that the company has recorded 62.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -327.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, HIMX reached to a volume of 2330470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMX shares is $15.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIMX stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HIMX shares from 2.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 49.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.52. With this latest performance, HIMX shares gained by 1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 267.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.47, while it was recorded at 14.69 for the last single week of trading, and 10.20 for the last 200 days.

Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

There are presently around $447 million, or 19.60% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,189,493, which is approximately 21.334% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,480,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.77 million in HIMX stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $33.66 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly 33.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 10,190,359 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 4,448,008 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,276,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,915,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,598,907 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,688,945 shares during the same period.