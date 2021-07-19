Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Revenue clocked in at $41.10 billion, up 46.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] traded at a low on 07/16/21, posting a -1.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.28. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Wells Fargo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has released its second quarter 2021 financial results. The financial results are available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/ and on a Form 8-K filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 14, 2021, and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Conference call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27699560 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wells Fargo & Company stands at 3.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.93%.

The market cap for WFC stock reached $186.01 billion, with 4.14 billion shares outstanding and 4.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.54M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 27699560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $49.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WFC stock. On May 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WFC shares from 40 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 118.24.

How has WFC stock performed recently?

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.43, while it was recorded at 44.32 for the last single week of trading, and 35.69 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.67. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.11.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 0.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.77. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $12,293 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

There are presently around $128,603 million, or 71.30% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 327,257,964, which is approximately 3.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 283,604,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.56 billion in WFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.79 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 5.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 914 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 242,255,756 shares. Additionally, 827 investors decreased positions by around 222,388,056 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 2,439,665,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,904,309,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 224 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,485,117 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 53,326,916 shares during the same period.