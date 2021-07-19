Wall Street Analyst Resumed Citigroup Inc. [C]. What else is Wall St. saying

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] price plunged by -2.26 percent to reach at -$1.55. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

A sum of 19165533 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.49M shares. Citigroup Inc. shares reached a high of $68.76 and dropped to a low of $66.415 until finishing in the latest session at $66.90.

The one-year C stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.27. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $86.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $84 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 467.72.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.55 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.64, while it was recorded at 68.27 for the last single week of trading, and 63.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 1.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 352.65. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $52,352 per employee.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 28.35%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $106,452 million, or 78.50% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,873,584, which is approximately 0.934% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 160,204,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.72 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.27 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 5.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

894 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 95,635,265 shares. Additionally, 726 investors decreased positions by around 87,456,242 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 1,408,119,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,591,211,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,452,146 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 12,819,866 shares during the same period.