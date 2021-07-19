Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] is 144.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] price plunged by -17.28 percent to reach at -$0.7. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Vinco Ventures, Inc. Announces ‘Spin Out’ of Emmersive Entertainment.

Emmersive Entertainment to be Fully Reporting Publicly Traded Entity.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow., is pleased to announce the planned ‘spin out’ of Emmersive Entertainment, recently featured on 60 Minutes Plus, as its own standalone publicly traded entity. The transaction is contemplated to occur during the third quarter of this year.

A sum of 14488105 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.60M shares. Vinco Ventures Inc. shares reached a high of $3.80 and dropped to a low of $3.30 until finishing in the latest session at $3.35.

Guru’s Opinion on Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.69.

BBIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.07. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -19.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.14 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vinco Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.45.

Return on Total Capital for BBIG is now -43.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.45. Additionally, BBIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] managed to generate an average of -$338,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 7.50% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,346,024, which is approximately 6498.157% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; ROVIDA ADVISORS INC., holding 229,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in BBIG stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.48 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 1,688,764 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 100,000 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 252,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,041,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 354,911 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.