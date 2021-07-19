Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] Stock trading around $7.16 per share: What’s Next?

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] price surged by 1.99 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Vaxart Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Altesa Biosciences for its Vapendavir Antiviral Asset.

Milestone payments up to $130 million and royalties for global Vapendavir sales.

Vapendavir has demonstrated activity against a broad spectrum of enteroviruses.

A sum of 4793679 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.64M shares. Vaxart Inc. shares reached a high of $7.33 and dropped to a low of $7.00 until finishing in the latest session at $7.16.

Guru’s Opinion on Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on VXRT stock. On August 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VXRT shares from 7 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 504.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

VXRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, VXRT shares dropped by -8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.32 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 6.92 for the last single week of trading, and 7.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vaxart Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -766.66. Vaxart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -796.34.

Return on Total Capital for VXRT is now -35.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.94. Additionally, VXRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] managed to generate an average of -$1,150,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $230 million, or 38.80% of VXRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 8,486,301, which is approximately -10.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,477,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.22 million in VXRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.79 million in VXRT stock with ownership of nearly 9.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaxart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT] by around 5,176,525 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 8,541,889 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 18,380,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,099,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VXRT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,136,414 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,845,854 shares during the same period.