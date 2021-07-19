US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Is Currently -2.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] price plunged by -2.20 percent to reach at -$0.78. The company report on July 7, 2021 that US Foods Announces New Chief Information and Digital Officer.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced that John Tonnison (“JT”) will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer, effective July 12, 2021. Tonnison will oversee the company’s technology vision and strategy and all information technology functions, including digital, cyber security, applications and infrastructure. He will report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pietro Satriano.

“JT joins the executive team with more than 30 years of extensive experience leveraging technology to foster innovation, improve operational efficiencies and deliver exceptional service to customers,” said Pietro Satriano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of US Foods. “He will be instrumental in driving our information technology vision forward as we deliver on our commitment to bring US Foods customers best-in-class digital commerce solutions.”.

A sum of 2870563 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.87M shares. US Foods Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $35.84 and dropped to a low of $34.55 until finishing in the latest session at $34.74.

The one-year USFD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.88. The average equity rating for USFD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $45.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $45, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on USFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

USFD Stock Performance Analysis:

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.48. With this latest performance, USFD shares dropped by -7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.16 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.01, while it was recorded at 35.74 for the last single week of trading, and 34.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into US Foods Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.99.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.90. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of -$8,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,296 million, or 96.30% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,210,205, which is approximately 1.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 16,970,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $589.55 million in USFD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $562.91 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly -22.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 37,021,968 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 32,781,637 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 140,215,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,019,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,316,561 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,359,994 shares during the same period.