United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] is 64.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX: UAMY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.90%. The company report on June 28, 2021 that U. S. Antimony Announces Operational Update.

United States Antimony Corporation (“USAC”) (NYSE American:UAMY) Announces operation update:

Additional Director: US Antimony (USAC) is pleased to announce that Christopher Park was selected by the company as an additional director effective 23 June 2021. Mr. Park is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA) with several years of executive financial management experience within the mining industry which encompasses financial reporting, internal controls, taxation and treasury management with companies ranging from grassroots exploration to mine development to production. He has held a number of positions with mining companies which include Corporate Controller and Chief Financial Officer positions. Most recently he was Chief Financial Officer of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. during the period the Company constructed the Moss Mine and transitioned to commercial production. Mr. Park’s addition is a perfect match for the Company and fulfills the requirement of the SEC of having a financial expert on the board that can serve on various required committees.

Over the last 12 months, UAMY stock rose by 84.37%.

The market cap for the stock reached $97.50 million, with 102.80 million shares outstanding and 94.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, UAMY stock reached a trading volume of 2729329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Antimony Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

UAMY Stock Performance Analysis:

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, UAMY shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.36 for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8885, while it was recorded at 0.9254 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8133 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United States Antimony Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.04 and a Gross Margin at -6.25. United States Antimony Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.78.

Return on Total Capital for UAMY is now -31.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.55. Additionally, UAMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] managed to generate an average of -$58,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.United States Antimony Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 8.30% of UAMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,697,995, which is approximately 234.744% of the company’s market cap and around 15.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,001,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 million in UAMY stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.49 million in UAMY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Antimony Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX:UAMY] by around 5,547,577 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 903,485 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,272,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,723,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAMY stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 904,801 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 383,730 shares during the same period.