ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] Stock trading around $0.62 per share: What’s Next?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] closed the trading session at $0.62 on 07/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6131, while the highest price level was $0.6397. The company report on July 12, 2021 that ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 46,029,920 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 23,014,960 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.869 per share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants will be immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $0.81 per share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.43 percent and weekly performance of -41.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, TBLT reached to a volume of 7968819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

TBLT stock trade performance evaluation

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.42. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -27.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7485, while it was recorded at 0.6595 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9072 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +29.79. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.99.

Return on Total Capital for TBLT is now -104.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.05. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$333,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.08.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 12.20% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,108,263, which is approximately 1244.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,880,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 million in TBLT stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $0.53 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 6.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 6,453,485 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 40 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,229,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,683,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,274,767 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.