Tilray Inc. [TLRY] stock Downgrade by CIBC analyst, price target now $25

Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] slipped around -0.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.91 at the close of the session, down -3.40%. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021.

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) announced that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended May 31, 2021 before financial markets open on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Tilray executives will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am Eastern Time, details of which are provided below.

Tilray Inc. stock is now 68.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TLRY Stock saw the intraday high of $14.62 and lowest of $13.715 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.00, which means current price is +65.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 25.30M shares, TLRY reached a trading volume of 20124435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tilray Inc. [TLRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $18.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Tilray Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $30.25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Tilray Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36.

How has TLRY stock performed recently?

Tilray Inc. [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.98. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -23.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.13 for Tilray Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.91, while it was recorded at 15.18 for the last single week of trading, and 15.92 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Inc. [TLRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.49 and a Gross Margin at +5.45. Tilray Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.79.

Return on Total Capital for TLRY is now -17.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tilray Inc. [TLRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.28. Additionally, TLRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tilray Inc. [TLRY] managed to generate an average of -$263,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Tilray Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Tilray Inc. [TLRY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Inc. go to 49.30%.

Insider trade positions for Tilray Inc. [TLRY]

There are presently around $1,303 million, or 8.10% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,434,359, which is approximately -22.497% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,014,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.47 million in TLRY stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $88.42 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 41,940,150 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 15,762,050 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 35,975,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,677,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,148,542 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,030,717 shares during the same period.