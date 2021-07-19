TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] is 62.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PETZ] price surged by 11.48 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on April 27, 2021 that DH Holdings, Inc. Reports Full Year 2020 Audited Financial Results.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:.

A sum of 2703874 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 571.93K shares. TDH Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $3.43 and dropped to a low of $2.7501 until finishing in the latest session at $3.01.

Guru’s Opinion on TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDH Holdings Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 185.49.

PETZ Stock Performance Analysis:

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.58. With this latest performance, PETZ shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TDH Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -236.25 and a Gross Margin at -5.13. TDH Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.29.

Return on Total Capital for PETZ is now -19.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27,784.88. Additionally, PETZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] managed to generate an average of -$16,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.TDH Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.50% of PETZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETZ stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 159,307, which is approximately 16.794% of the company’s market cap and around 81.68% of the total institutional ownership; CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, holding 64,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in PETZ stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $85000.0 in PETZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PETZ] by around 154,345 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 81,095 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 55,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 131,438 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 81,095 shares during the same period.