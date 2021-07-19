TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] Stock trading around $1.01 per share: What’s Next?

TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GLG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.10%. The company report on July 16, 2021 that TD Holdings, Inc. Announces Entry into Non-Binding Letter of Intent for the Acquisition of Two Companies to Step into Unmanned Logistics and New Energy Vehicle Industry.

TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) with Guangdong Jinbochuang Special Purpose Vehicle Co., Ltd. and (“Jinbochuang”) and Hunan Jinmeike New Material Co., Ltd. (“Jinmeike”) and their shareholders to acquire both Jinbochuang and Jinmeike to step into the unmanned logistics and new energy vehicle industry.

Pursuant to the LOI, the Company agreed to acquire 100% of the equity interests of Jinbochuang and Jinmeike in exchange for certain amount of shares of common stock of the Company be determined based on the Company’s due diligence and the parties negotiation. Management expects the acquisition will complete within 180 days from the date of the LOI assuming satisfactory due diligence and the parties can enter into definitive agreement. Either party to the LOI may terminate the LOI unilaterally. As the transaction proceeds, the Company will publicly disclose required information either through press releases or SEC filings, as appropriate.

Over the last 12 months, GLG stock dropped by -59.44%.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.80 million, with 93.21 million shares outstanding and 69.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 704.61K shares, GLG stock reached a trading volume of 200903670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64.

GLG Stock Performance Analysis:

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.10. With this latest performance, GLG shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0180, while it was recorded at 0.8639 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8213 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TD Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.10 and a Gross Margin at +11.01. TD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.49.

Return on Total Capital for GLG is now 0.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.94. Additionally, GLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] managed to generate an average of -$96,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of GLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 153,168, which is approximately 568.243% of the company’s market cap and around 28.34% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 95,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97000.0 in GLG stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $69000.0 in GLG stock with ownership of nearly 33.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GLG] by around 287,930 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 123,939 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 50,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,250 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 123,939 shares during the same period.