Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock Upgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $7

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.12 during the day while it closed the day at $4.81. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Southwestern Energy Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) announced that Carl Giesler Jr. will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on July 19, 2021. Michael Hancock, who has served as CFO on an interim basis, will continue as Vice President – Finance & Treasurer.

“I am pleased to welcome Carl to the team at an impactful time for Southwestern Energy,” said Bill Way, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Carl’s distinctive strategic perspective and disciplined approach to driving shareholder value complement the Company’s existing strategy and leadership team and will help build on SWN’s strong momentum. I want to thank Michael for the steady hand he provided these past many months and look forward to more of his exceptional work as a valued leader of the Company.”.

Southwestern Energy Company stock has also loss -11.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWN stock has inclined by 16.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.59% and gained 61.41% year-on date.

The market cap for SWN stock reached $3.41 billion, with 675.38 million shares outstanding and 672.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.43M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 11641447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $5.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Johnson Rice raised their target price from $6.75 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

SWN stock trade performance evaluation

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.25. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -12.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.37 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.30, while it was recorded at 5.14 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,964 million, or 91.20% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 105,942,579, which is approximately 5.925% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 91,838,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $441.74 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $372.5 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 6.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

128 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 58,458,087 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 51,644,164 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 506,160,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 616,262,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,872,309 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 10,634,464 shares during the same period.