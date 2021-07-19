Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] moved down -5.30: Why It’s Important

Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ: SGMS] price plunged by -5.30 percent to reach at -$3.41. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Scientific Games Proposes to Acquire Public Shares of SciPlay.

Transaction Advances Scientific Games’ Vision to Become A Leading Cross-Platform Global Game Company with a Focus on Content and Digital Markets.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (the “Company” or “Scientific Games”) announced that it has submitted to the Board of Directors of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (“SciPlay”) a proposal for Scientific Games to acquire the remaining 19% equity interest in SciPlay that it does not currently own in an all-stock transaction, following which SciPlay would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scientific Games (the “Proposed Transaction”).

A sum of 2181870 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.02M shares. Scientific Games Corporation shares reached a high of $65.10 and dropped to a low of $60.84 until finishing in the latest session at $60.96.

The one-year SGMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.78. The average equity rating for SGMS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMS shares is $73.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Scientific Games Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Scientific Games Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on SGMS stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SGMS shares from 30 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scientific Games Corporation is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

SGMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.42. With this latest performance, SGMS shares dropped by -19.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 267.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.22 for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.68, while it was recorded at 66.85 for the last single week of trading, and 48.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Scientific Games Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.01 and a Gross Margin at +38.84. Scientific Games Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.89.

Return on Total Capital for SGMS is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.60. Additionally, SGMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 117.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] managed to generate an average of -$63,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Scientific Games Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,074 million, or 88.30% of SGMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMS stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 9,381,347, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 9,120,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $556.0 million in SGMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $443.22 million in SGMS stock with ownership of nearly 2.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scientific Games Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ:SGMS] by around 6,779,325 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 6,412,345 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 70,043,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,235,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 489,279 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,414,318 shares during the same period.