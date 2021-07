Rio Tinto Group [RIO] Is Currently -4.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] plunged by -$3.46 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $84.19 during the day while it closed the day at $82.79. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Rio Tinto releases second quarter production results.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm, said: “The global economy, in particular China, recovered strongly and we are intensely focused on servicing our customers with as much product as we can. However, we faced some challenges in the first half notably at our Pilbara operations, which were impacted by replacement mine tie-ins and materially higher rainfall. Heightened COVID-19 constraints, which resulted in numerous travel restrictions, added further pressure on the business and limited our ability to access additional people, particularly in Western Australia and Mongolia, in order to deliver operational improvements or maintenance initiatives and accelerate projects.

“Safety is our first priority and our performance in this area remains robust in challenging conditions. However, as identified shortly after my appointment, operationally we are not where we want to be. Our first half performance has reaffirmed my belief that we have identified the right priorities to strengthen the business: to become the best operator, strive for impeccable ESG credentials, excel in development and secure a strong social licence. We have made initial progress against our priorities, but a large volume of work remains to make Rio Tinto even stronger, so we can continue to deliver superior returns to shareholders, invest in sustaining and growing our portfolio, and make a broader contribution to society.”.

Rio Tinto Group stock has also loss -3.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RIO stock has declined by -2.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.41% and gained 11.20% year-on date.

The market cap for RIO stock reached $142.60 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, RIO reached a trading volume of 3417692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $101.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 40.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

RIO stock trade performance evaluation

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, RIO shares dropped by -2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.62, while it was recorded at 85.20 for the last single week of trading, and 78.04 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.10 and a Gross Margin at +40.98. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.90.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 28.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.39. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $160,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rio Tinto Group [RIO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to 4.30%.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,236 million, or 8.30% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 12,516,676, which is approximately 2.884% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 12,132,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in RIO stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $711.36 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly -18.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 13,362,427 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 7,932,709 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 78,186,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,481,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,459,886 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,104,007 shares during the same period.