ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] moved down -5.13: Why It’s Important

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RSLS] slipped around -0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.25 at the close of the session, down -5.13%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that ReShape Lifesciences(TM) Launches Online Consumer Marketplace Offering Products Supporting Four Key Dimensions of Wellness: Nutrition, Exercise, Sleep and Stress.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, announced the launch of ReShape Marketplace ™ as an extension of reshape care ™, the company’s reimbursed telehealth service for weight loss across any physician prescribed therapy. ReShape Marketplace provides consumers with a collection of creative, competitively priced, yet practical wellness products in the areas of nutrition, exercise, sleep, and stress.

“We are proud to launch this marketplace and provide even more tools to support people on their weight-loss journey as well as those seeking health and wellness transformations,” commented Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer at ReShape Lifesciences. “We are very excited to add this e-commerce offering to our family of premier surgical products and virtual healthcare services and provide additional support for people in achieving their nutrition activity and exercise goals. Our company continues to demonstrate commitment to advancing the physician-led weight-loss market and establishing ReShape Lifesciences as the predominant access source for best-in-class weight-loss pathways, products, and services that support individual attainment of health and wellness goals.”.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock is now -5.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RSLS Stock saw the intraday high of $4.48 and lowest of $4.0688 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.31, which means current price is +10.39% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, RSLS reached a trading volume of 2721358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

How has RSLS stock performed recently?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.38. With this latest performance, RSLS shares dropped by -32.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.82 for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.42, while it was recorded at 4.32 for the last single week of trading, and 7.21 for the last 200 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -673.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.78. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.70.

Return on Total Capital for RSLS is now -92.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.70. Additionally, RSLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] managed to generate an average of -$6,167,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RSLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. go to 0.24%.

Insider trade positions for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]

Positions in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RSLS] by around 57,580 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 24,020 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 545,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 626,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSLS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,912 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,452 shares during the same period.