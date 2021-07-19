R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] Stock trading around $20.26 per share: What’s Next?

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on July 16, 2021 that R1 RCM to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 3.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 before market open on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

R1’s management team will host a conference call on August 3 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and business outlook. To participate, please dial 833-968-2190 (778-560-2796 outside the U.S. and Canada) using conference code number 4689838. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at r1rcm.com.

A sum of 2284761 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.95M shares. R1 RCM Inc. shares reached a high of $20.71 and dropped to a low of $20.0299 until finishing in the latest session at $20.26.

The one-year RCM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.65. The average equity rating for RCM stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $33.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for R1 RCM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on RCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCM in the course of the last twelve months was 90.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

RCM Stock Performance Analysis:

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.07. With this latest performance, RCM shares dropped by -9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.75 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.83, while it was recorded at 20.87 for the last single week of trading, and 23.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into R1 RCM Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +19.16. R1 RCM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.21.

Return on Total Capital for RCM is now 16.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.71. Additionally, RCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 672.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] managed to generate an average of $5,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

RCM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to 25.00%.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,948 million, or 86.90% of RCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,283,141, which is approximately 23.48% of the company’s market cap and around 51.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,150,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.64 million in RCM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $112.75 million in RCM stock with ownership of nearly 2.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R1 RCM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ:RCM] by around 13,417,630 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 11,450,219 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 71,263,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,131,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCM stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,075,054 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,233,660 shares during the same period.