Paychex Inc. [PAYX] Is Currently -0.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] closed the trading session at $111.85 on 07/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $111.76, while the highest price level was $113.11. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend and Authorizes $400 Million Stock Repurchase.

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX), the HR software and services company that provides the power of simplicity for increasingly complex workplaces, announced a quarterly dividend of $.66 per share payable August 26, 2021. The dividend is available to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021.

Paychex also announced the company’s board of directors have authorized the purchase of up to $400 million of its common stock. The authorization expires January 31, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.04 percent and weekly performance of -0.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, PAYX reached to a volume of 3980758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paychex Inc. [PAYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYX shares is $105.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Paychex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Paychex Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $93, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on PAYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paychex Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYX in the course of the last twelve months was 99.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PAYX stock trade performance evaluation

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, PAYX shares gained by 7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.29 for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.13, while it was recorded at 112.03 for the last single week of trading, and 94.67 for the last 200 days.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paychex Inc. [PAYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.01 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Paychex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.05.

Return on Total Capital for PAYX is now 38.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.43. Additionally, PAYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Paychex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Paychex Inc. [PAYX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paychex Inc. go to 6.83%.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,433 million, or 72.20% of PAYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,532,939, which is approximately -6.722% of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,803,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in PAYX stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.56 billion in PAYX stock with ownership of nearly -11.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paychex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 539 institutional holders increased their position in Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYX] by around 15,168,920 shares. Additionally, 548 investors decreased positions by around 15,036,989 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 224,001,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,207,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYX stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,425,364 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,491,016 shares during the same period.