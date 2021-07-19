Oppenheimer lifts AMETEK Inc. [AME] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AMETEK Inc. [NYSE: AME] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $137.20 during the day while it closed the day at $136.23. The company report on July 14, 2021 that AMETEK Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcasted Investor Conference Call Information.

– Earnings to be released before market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 -.

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

AMETEK Inc. stock has also gained 0.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AME stock has inclined by 2.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.85% and gained 12.64% year-on date.

The market cap for AME stock reached $31.34 billion, with 230.44 million shares outstanding and 229.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 912.81K shares, AME reached a trading volume of 2936504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMETEK Inc. [AME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AME shares is $151.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AME stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AMETEK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for AMETEK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $95, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on AME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMETEK Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for AME in the course of the last twelve months was 29.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AME stock trade performance evaluation

AMETEK Inc. [AME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, AME shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.75 for AMETEK Inc. [AME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.60, while it was recorded at 135.62 for the last single week of trading, and 122.96 for the last 200 days.

AMETEK Inc. [AME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMETEK Inc. [AME] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.61 and a Gross Margin at +38.46. AMETEK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.22.

Return on Total Capital for AME is now 12.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMETEK Inc. [AME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.48. Additionally, AME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMETEK Inc. [AME] managed to generate an average of $52,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.AMETEK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AMETEK Inc. [AME] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMETEK Inc. go to -1.20%.

AMETEK Inc. [AME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,199 million, or 88.00% of AME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,982,266, which is approximately -0.17% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,347,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in AME stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.34 billion in AME stock with ownership of nearly -13.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMETEK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in AMETEK Inc. [NYSE:AME] by around 11,225,627 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 11,383,316 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 177,044,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,653,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AME stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 996,495 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,057,719 shares during the same period.