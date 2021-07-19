Nordea slashes price target on Oatly Group AB [OTLY] – find out why.

Oatly Group AB [NASDAQ: OTLY] loss -1.03% on the last trading session, reaching $19.28 price per share at the time. The company report on July 17, 2021 that OTLY ALERT – Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty.

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY).

On July 14, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC (‘Spruce Point’), a New York-based investment management firm that focuses on forensic research and short-selling, issued a detailed report entitled ‘Sour on an Oat-Lier Investment’ that outlines why they believe shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) (‘Oatly’ or the ‘Company’), face up to 30% to 70% intermediate-term downside risk, or $6.40 – $14.90 per share, and longer-term insolvency risk. Spruce Point has accused Oatly of improper accounting practices and greenwashing and alleges that Oatly has overstated both its revenue and margins to investors.

Oatly Group AB represents 598.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.53 billion with the latest information. OTLY stock price has been found in the range of $18.9045 to $20.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, OTLY reached a trading volume of 2388288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Nordea have made an estimate for Oatly Group AB shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Oatly Group AB stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on OTLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oatly Group AB is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.17.

Oatly Group AB [OTLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.17.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.30 for Oatly Group AB [OTLY], while it was recorded at 20.57 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oatly Group AB [OTLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.77 and a Gross Margin at +29.80. Oatly Group AB’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.33.

Return on Total Capital for OTLY is now -10.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oatly Group AB [OTLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.59. Additionally, OTLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oatly Group AB [OTLY] managed to generate an average of -$76,985 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Oatly Group AB’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oatly Group AB go to 14.90%.

Positions in Oatly Group AB stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Oatly Group AB [NASDAQ:OTLY] by around 822 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTLY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 822 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.