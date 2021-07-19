MP Materials Corp. [MP] Revenue clocked in at $194.30 million, up 2.86% YTD: What’s Next?

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] loss -3.98% or -1.37 points to close at $33.09 with a heavy trading volume of 2242813 shares. The company report on May 14, 2021 that MP Materials to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, announced that members of its executive management team are scheduled to participate in the following virtual conferences:.

A fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Time.

It opened the trading session at $34.65, the shares rose to $35.49 and dropped to $32.615, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MP points out that the company has recorded -0.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -210.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, MP reached to a volume of 2242813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $41.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.64.

MP Materials Corp. [MP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.23. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.76 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.70, while it was recorded at 35.28 for the last single week of trading, and 29.32 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.66. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.67. Additionally, MP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] managed to generate an average of -$78,791 per employee.MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.50 and a Current Ratio set at 17.00.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corp. go to 54.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MP Materials Corp. [MP]

There are presently around $3,558 million, or 63.80% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 44,209,204, which is approximately -7.005% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 21,224,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $702.3 million in MP stocks shares; and FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $306.64 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly -7.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MP Materials Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 18,512,675 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 20,794,538 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 68,221,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,528,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,173,096 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 12,616,036 shares during the same period.