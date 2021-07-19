Market cap of Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] reaches 202.30M – now what?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] loss -8.75% on the last trading session, reaching $2.92 price per share at the time. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM Partners With Verb Technology To Launch SHOP LIVE™, Equipping Each Global Distributor with Their Own Live Interactive Streaming Channel, Letting Customers Purchase Products on the Spot.

SHOP LIVE is powered by verbLIVE, the interactive livestream ecommerce application developed by Verb Technology Company.

Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, a global e-commerce and product brokerage company, and Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB”), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, have partnered to launch SHOP LIVE, a customized, interactive and live-streaming channel unique to each of Market America Worldwide’s global distributors, known as UnFranchise® Owners (UFOs). With this extraordinary and next-level technology, SHOP LIVE™ will allow each UFO to hold their own live broadcast, where they can talk about, demonstrate and sell products to their current and potential customers anytime, anyplace, 24/7. Fresh off the heels of last month’s global launch of the Company’s UnFranchise Marketing App, also powered by Verb, SHOP LIVE becomes this same app’s ultimate add-on, not only equipping UFOs with state-of-the-art business-building technology but also letting individuals with a similar entrepreneurial spirit consider earning supplemental income as well.

Verb Technology Company Inc. represents 63.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $202.30 million with the latest information. VERB stock price has been found in the range of $2.76 to $3.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.20M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 46987151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $3.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for VERB stock

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.73. With this latest performance, VERB shares gained by 135.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.15 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.44, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 1.50 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.24 and a Gross Margin at +36.67. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -250.44.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -144.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -159.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.55. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] managed to generate an average of -$149,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $15 million, or 8.30% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,623,161, which is approximately 48.209% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,314,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.84 million in VERB stocks shares; and BCJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.71 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 2,961,882 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 859,341 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,395,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,216,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,147,173 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 608,416 shares during the same period.