Market cap of Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] reaches 1.08B – now what?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.22% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.58%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that META to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 15th.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, announced that it will be presenting at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor conference, which is being held on July 13th – 15th, 2021. George Palikaras, President and CEO and Ken Rice, CFO and Executive Vice President will present at the conference.

Access to Giving is a conference themed around investor education and advocacy with 50+ companies presenting, a keynote, three distinctive panels and 1×1 meetings.

Over the last 12 months, MMAT stock rose by 450.00%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.08 billion, with 64.81 million shares outstanding and 45.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.23M shares, MMAT stock reached a trading volume of 12517270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10768.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

MMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.58. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -69.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 450.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.42, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2245.46 and a Gross Margin at -421.73. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6609.76.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -12.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.91. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$3,195,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.10 and a Current Ratio set at 34.10.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22 million, or 2.20% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,595,624, which is approximately 71.538% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 543,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 million in MMAT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.74 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly 139.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 3,325,683 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 822,893 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,889,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,037,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,593,367 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 153,767 shares during the same period.