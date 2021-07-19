Market cap of ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] reaches 51.41M – now what?

ECMOHO Limited [NASDAQ: MOHO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.47%. The company report on July 17, 2021 that ECMOHO Announces Strategic Cooperation Agreement with South Korean ChongKunDang Group to Establish Distribution of High-End Health Foods.

ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, is pleased to announce a strategic cooperation agreement with well-known South Korean pharmaceutical company, ChongKunDang Group (hereafter referred to as “CKD”), in providing global marketing and multichannel sales for one-stop retail solutions for CKD’s health products in China. With advanced equipment and cutting-edge technology as its foundation, CKD will be able to provide Chinese consumers with high-quality, diversified healthcare products, including probiotics, via ECMOHO’s established and extensive domestic distribution channels.

ECMOHO, as a leading online retail service provider of health products in China, has cooperated with well-known domestic and foreign healthcare brands such as Harbin Pharmaceutical, ONLLY, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical, Bayer, and Puritan’s Pride, among others. Given ECMOHO’s extensive experience in customer data collection and analysis, new product trend research, and digital marketing and promotion in the domestic health food market, the new partnership will provide CKD with an in-depth analysis of various user groups, including China’s Generation Z. Since the beginning of 2021, ECMOHO has expanded to new social media platforms, such as TikTok and Kuaishou, and involved key opinion leaders (KOLs) and key opinion consumer (KOC) resources to promote and distribute professional content and empower its business partners to achieve more efficient and rapid growth in the China market.

Over the last 12 months, MOHO stock dropped by -28.37%. The average equity rating for MOHO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.41 million, with 35.10 million shares outstanding and 14.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.15K shares, MOHO stock reached a trading volume of 2327159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ECMOHO Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

MOHO Stock Performance Analysis:

ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, MOHO shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.98 for ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5839, while it was recorded at 1.4670 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9426 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ECMOHO Limited Fundamentals:

ECMOHO Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.00% of MOHO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOHO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 258,907, which is approximately 81.426% of the company’s market cap and around 26.41% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 46,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70000.0 in MOHO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $62000.0 in MOHO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in ECMOHO Limited [NASDAQ:MOHO] by around 157,914 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 13,958 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 188,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOHO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,714 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 67 shares during the same period.