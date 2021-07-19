Market cap of Bit Brother Limited [BTB] reaches 40.80M – now what?

Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ: BTB] loss -48.50% on the last trading session, reaching $1.03 price per share at the time. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Bit Brother Limited Announces Pricing of $22.5 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Bit Brother Limited (“Bit Brother, ” “We” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTB), announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to sell $22.5 million of its ordinary shares and warrants in a registered direct offering.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, Bit Brother has agreed to sell 15,000,000 ordinary shares and warrants to purchase 15,000,000 ordinary shares. The warrants will be exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $1.50. The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance. The purchase price for one ordinary share and one corresponding warrant will be $1.50. The gross proceeds to Bit Brother are estimated to be $22.5 million before deducting the placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses.

Bit Brother Limited represents 39.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.80 million with the latest information. BTB stock price has been found in the range of $1.01 to $1.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, BTB reached a trading volume of 31681837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bit Brother Limited [BTB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Brother Limited is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.33.

Trading performance analysis for BTB stock

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.50. With this latest performance, BTB shares dropped by -52.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.44 for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0087, while it was recorded at 1.8860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4809 for the last 200 days.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Brother Limited [BTB] shares currently have an operating margin of -283.74 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Bit Brother Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243.34.

Return on Total Capital for BTB is now -16.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.19. Additionally, BTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] managed to generate an average of -$32,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Bit Brother Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.30 and a Current Ratio set at 17.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bit Brother Limited [BTB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.10% of BTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 55,100, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 27,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in BTB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $21000.0 in BTB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ:BTB] by around 55,100 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 98,756 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 25,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,100 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 5,080 shares during the same period.