Market cap of ATA Creativity Global [AACG] reaches 121.40M – now what?

ATA Creativity Global [NASDAQ: AACG] slipped around -0.73 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.10 at the close of the session, down -19.06%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that ATA Creativity Global Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Conference Call on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET with Accompanying Investor Presentation.

ATA Creativity Global (“ACG” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (“First Quarter 2021”).

ATA Creativity Global stock is now 160.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AACG Stock saw the intraday high of $3.35 and lowest of $2.485 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.75, which means current price is +164.96% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 798.18K shares, AACG reached a trading volume of 4448947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ATA Creativity Global [AACG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATA Creativity Global is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AACG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has AACG stock performed recently?

ATA Creativity Global [AACG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.55. With this latest performance, AACG shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AACG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for ATA Creativity Global [AACG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.68 for the last 200 days.

ATA Creativity Global [AACG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ATA Creativity Global [AACG] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.80 and a Gross Margin at +22.07. ATA Creativity Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.67.

Return on Total Capital for AACG is now -30.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ATA Creativity Global [AACG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.08. Additionally, AACG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ATA Creativity Global [AACG] managed to generate an average of -$24,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ATA Creativity Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for ATA Creativity Global [AACG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AACG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATA Creativity Global go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for ATA Creativity Global [AACG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.60% of AACG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AACG stocks are: SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 84,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 77,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in AACG stocks shares; and PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, currently with $52000.0 in AACG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ATA Creativity Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in ATA Creativity Global [NASDAQ:AACG] by around 101,546 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 28,992 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 49,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AACG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 101,546 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 194 shares during the same period.