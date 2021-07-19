Market cap of Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] reaches 2.76B – now what?

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -25.99%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.76 billion, with 37.50 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, ASTR stock reached a trading volume of 3317940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 1.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ASTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.99. With this latest performance, ASTR shares dropped by -8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.92% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.25 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.10, while it was recorded at 11.96 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Astra Space Inc. Fundamentals:

Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94 million, or 30.40% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,778,249, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 2,220,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.32 million in ASTR stocks shares; and WASHINGTON HARBOUR PARTNERS LP, currently with $19.17 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 9,010,368 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 18,464,779 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 18,094,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,380,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,511,135 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 16,936,399 shares during the same period.