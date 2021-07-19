Market Analysts see Progenity Inc. [PROG] falling to $2. Time to buy?

Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ: PROG] traded at a low on 07/16/21, posting a -5.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.42. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Update in Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) announced by Shareholders Foundation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5122760 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Progenity Inc. stands at 8.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.00%.

The market cap for PROG stock reached $155.39 million, with 57.49 million shares outstanding and 45.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, PROG reached a trading volume of 5122760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Progenity Inc. [PROG]?

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Progenity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $11 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Progenity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PROG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progenity Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89.

How has PROG stock performed recently?

Progenity Inc. [PROG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.13. With this latest performance, PROG shares dropped by -22.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.72 for Progenity Inc. [PROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.73 for the last 200 days.

Progenity Inc. [PROG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progenity Inc. [PROG] shares currently have an operating margin of -561.13 and a Gross Margin at -129.20. Progenity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -472.30.

Return on Total Capital for PROG is now -1,020.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -890.01. Additionally, PROG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 293.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Progenity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Progenity Inc. [PROG]

There are presently around $105 million, or 87.40% of PROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PROG stocks are: ATHYRIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 27,031,626, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.70% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 6,541,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.83 million in PROG stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $6.35 million in PROG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Progenity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ:PROG] by around 6,331,829 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 567,324 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 36,302,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,201,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PROG stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,583,031 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 381,376 shares during the same period.