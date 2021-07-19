Market Analysts see Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] gaining to $37.50. Time to buy?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IONS] gained 2.47% on the last trading session, reaching $36.55 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Ionis enters exclusive licensing agreement with Bicycle Therapeutics aimed at further advancing LICA technology.

– Exclusive rights to innovative peptide technology positions Ionis to further strengthen targeting capabilities of its LICA therapies.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) to increase the delivery capabilities of Ionis’ advanced LIgand Conjugated Antisense (LICA) medicines. The agreement provides Ionis exclusive access to Bicycle’s proprietary macrocyclic peptides, referred to as Bicycles, to design LICAs that target transferrin receptor 1 for use with oligonucleotides. This LICA strategy has demonstrated both the improved delivery of antisense medicines to muscle tissue, including cardiac muscle, as well as the potential to cross the blood brain barrier.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 140.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.03 billion with the latest information. IONS stock price has been found in the range of $34.97 to $36.745.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, IONS reached a trading volume of 2202089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONS shares is $57.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $50 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on IONS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.23.

Trading performance analysis for IONS stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.97. With this latest performance, IONS shares dropped by -1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.29 for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.24, while it was recorded at 36.23 for the last single week of trading, and 47.62 for the last 200 days.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.60 and a Gross Margin at +96.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.91.

Return on Total Capital for IONS is now -7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.13. Additionally, IONS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] managed to generate an average of -$596,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]

There are presently around $4,466 million, or 88.40% of IONS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,093,896, which is approximately 0.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,604,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $460.68 million in IONS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $459.8 million in IONS stock with ownership of nearly -4.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IONS] by around 9,661,173 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 8,002,318 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 104,519,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,182,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,493,740 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,112,176 shares during the same period.