Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] Is Currently 0.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ: LIZI] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.44 during the day while it closed the day at $5.59. The company report on July 16, 2021 that LIZHI INC. Announces Partnership with Xinghe Zhilian Automotive Technology Company.

LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, announced that it has inked a partnership with Xinghe Zhilian Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. (“Xinghe Zhilian”) to integrate LIZHI’s audio products into Xinghe Zhilian’s in-car communications and entertainment network.

Established in December 2020, Xinghe Zhilian Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. (also known as Galaxy Autotech) was born out of a joint venture between GAC Group and iFLYTEK. As an AI technology company in the automobile industry, Xinghe Zhilian aims to optimize the driving experience through the advancement of the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) network and smart cockpit for auto companies. Xinghe Zhilian provides auto companies with integrated intelligent cockpit solutions, artificial intelligence technology, and digital tools. As a service connector, Xinghe Zhilian provides car users with open, comprehensive, and high-quality services for full-scale scenarios and convenient access to content resources.

Lizhi Inc. stock has also loss -6.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LIZI stock has declined by -18.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 42.60% and gained 44.07% year-on date.

The market cap for LIZI stock reached $277.99 million, with 46.54 million shares outstanding and 26.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, LIZI reached a trading volume of 21162768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIZI shares is $9.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lizhi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Lizhi Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lizhi Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

LIZI stock trade performance evaluation

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.83. With this latest performance, LIZI shares dropped by -10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.02, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 5.69 for the last 200 days.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.50. Lizhi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.47.

Return on Total Capital for LIZI is now -102.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.89. Additionally, LIZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] managed to generate an average of -$18,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 161.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.78.Lizhi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 2.90% of LIZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIZI stocks are: ATOM INVESTORS LP with ownership of 701,917, which is approximately 469.724% of the company’s market cap and around 11.76% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in LIZI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.35 million in LIZI stock with ownership of nearly 2467.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ:LIZI] by around 928,884 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 113,665 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 82,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,125,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIZI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 264,426 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,800 shares during the same period.