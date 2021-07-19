Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] Revenue clocked in at $786.10 million, up 6.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] loss -1.75% or -1.4 points to close at $78.53 with a heavy trading volume of 2964166 shares. The company report on July 12, 2021 that Backstreet Boys Return To Las Vegas For “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party”.

A Series of Holiday Shows this November & December at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Inside Zappos Theater.

Tickets for the group’s first-ever holiday-themed shows go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. PT.

It opened the trading session at $82.85, the shares rose to $82.93 and dropped to $77.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LYV points out that the company has recorded 7.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -74.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, LYV reached to a volume of 2964166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $91.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $96, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on LYV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.24.

Trading performance analysis for LYV stock

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, LYV shares dropped by -9.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.37 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.52, while it was recorded at 81.11 for the last single week of trading, and 76.61 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.53 and a Gross Margin at -0.14. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.59.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now -24.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -511.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.98. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of -$210,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

There are presently around $12,424 million, or 74.10% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,013,423, which is approximately -0.261% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 12,565,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $986.74 million in LYV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $901.15 million in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 206.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 18,049,240 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 20,017,134 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 120,144,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,210,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,484,391 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 6,508,131 shares during the same period.