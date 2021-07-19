Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] Stock trading around $155.01 per share: What’s Next?

Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE: KEYS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.99% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.51%. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Keysight PathWave Software Selected by Menlo Micro to Reduce Design Cycle for New Radio Frequency Microelectromechanical Switch.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Menlo Micro has selected the company’s PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) and Electromagnetic (EM) Design software to innovate advances in material science and develop high-performance microelectromechanical system (MEMS) switches.

Menlo Micro needed to resolve customer challenges relating to accurate 3D electromagnetic simulation and integrated design, test and measurement workflows in the development of its new MM5130, an ultra-low-loss radio-frequency (RF) SP4T switch, to address high-power switching applications up to 26 GHz. With an eye on time to market, Menlo targeted a short design cycle of three to four months.

Over the last 12 months, KEYS stock rose by 60.83%. The one-year Keysight Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.23. The average equity rating for KEYS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.84 billion, with 185.00 million shares outstanding and 181.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 885.58K shares, KEYS stock reached a trading volume of 2262912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEYS shares is $161.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEYS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Keysight Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Keysight Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $129, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on KEYS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keysight Technologies Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEYS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

KEYS Stock Performance Analysis:

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, KEYS shares gained by 4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.66 for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.50, while it was recorded at 156.93 for the last single week of trading, and 134.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keysight Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.53 and a Gross Margin at +60.01. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for KEYS is now 14.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.08. Additionally, KEYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] managed to generate an average of $45,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Keysight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

KEYS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keysight Technologies Inc. go to 13.26%.

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,185 million, or 90.70% of KEYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEYS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,362,475, which is approximately 0.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,009,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in KEYS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in KEYS stock with ownership of nearly -1.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keysight Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE:KEYS] by around 11,338,379 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 14,316,333 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 136,818,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,472,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEYS stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,487,060 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 988,746 shares during the same period.