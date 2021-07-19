Jefferies lifts Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] plunged by -$0.86 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $41.33 during the day while it closed the day at $39.74. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Six Flags Offering Another Round of Employee Bonuses.

New and Current Team Members Can Earn up to $1,000+ Cash.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of waterparks in North America, is ramping up efforts to reward its team members by offering another cash bonus package. Seasonal team members who work through October 31, 2021, can earn up to an additional $500-$1,000 or more with a 10% bonus for wages earned from July through September and a 15% bonus for wages earned in October.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock has also loss -4.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SIX stock has declined by -16.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.31% and gained 16.54% year-on date.

The market cap for SIX stock reached $3.47 billion, with 85.21 million shares outstanding and 83.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, SIX reached a trading volume of 2453624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $54.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $22 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $26, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on SIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.32.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, SIX shares dropped by -8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.00 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.31, while it was recorded at 40.73 for the last single week of trading, and 38.07 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.88 and a Gross Margin at -52.57. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.74.

Return on Total Capital for SIX is now -14.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.97. Additionally, SIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 169.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 101.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] managed to generate an average of -$217,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to -14.96%.

There are presently around $2,951 million, or 89.00% of SIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,800,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,204,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $286.31 million in SIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $262.25 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly -0.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 15,945,895 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 14,735,383 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 43,578,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,259,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,886,839 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,029,900 shares during the same period.