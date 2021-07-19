IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] moved down -3.59: Why It’s Important

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] traded at a low on 07/16/21, posting a -3.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.15. The company report on July 16, 2021 that IZEA Awarded Influencer Marketing Contract Expansion from Fortune 200 Customer.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced that it has been awarded a new contract from a Fortune 200 customer, the third and largest expansion since first engaging IZEA to handle its influencer marketing campaigns in Q2 of 2020. The scope of the mid-six figure managed services agreement is to execute influencer marketing campaigns promoting the customer’s products across multiple social platforms, including Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube. The content will target audiences interested in DIY and home improvement projects.

“Influencer Marketing is a natural fit for home improvement brands who are seeking to increase awareness and drive sales,” said Ted Murphy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IZEA. “Consumers look to influencers for inspirational DIY projects and the products used to complete them, whether it be renovating a bathroom or refinishing furniture. Interest in this type of social media content soared with the sharp uptick of consumers engaging in home improvement projects last year, and the content remains an area of high interest for many new homeowners in the current real estate market.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2761142 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IZEA Worldwide Inc. stands at 8.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.39%.

The market cap for IZEA stock reached $137.79 million, with 56.33 million shares outstanding and 56.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, IZEA reached a trading volume of 2761142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IZEA Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

How has IZEA stock performed recently?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.34. With this latest performance, IZEA shares dropped by -18.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.85 for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 2.74 for the last 200 days.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.33 and a Gross Margin at +47.34. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.92.

Return on Total Capital for IZEA is now -25.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.33. Additionally, IZEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] managed to generate an average of -$95,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings analysis for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

There are presently around $16 million, or 12.50% of IZEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IZEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,262,008, which is approximately 186.49% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 1,699,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 million in IZEA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.89 million in IZEA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IZEA Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA] by around 6,198,232 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 300,837 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 986,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,485,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IZEA stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,727,136 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 287,129 shares during the same period.