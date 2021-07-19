Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] Stock trading around $9.33 per share: What’s Next?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.89% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.20%. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Hyliion Holdings Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for August 11, 2021.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, announced it will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 to discuss its financial results, the Company’s business and outlook. Hyliion also plans to report its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Hyliion Q2 2021 Results Conference Call.

Over the last 12 months, HYLN stock dropped by -59.70%. The one-year Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.05. The average equity rating for HYLN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.69 billion, with 170.25 million shares outstanding and 116.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, HYLN stock reached a trading volume of 2454474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $19 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on HYLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 0.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

HYLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.20. With this latest performance, HYLN shares dropped by -22.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.04 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.72, while it was recorded at 9.81 for the last single week of trading, and 16.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hyliion Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 61.30 and a Current Ratio set at 61.30.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $246 million, or 22.90% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,111,809, which is approximately 19.87% of the company’s market cap and around 21.50% of the total institutional ownership; HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, holding 3,767,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.15 million in HYLN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.06 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly 13.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 8,784,577 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 7,671,776 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,927,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,383,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,081,648 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,023,497 shares during the same period.