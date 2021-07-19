Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] Is Currently -4.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] closed the trading session at $4.45 on 07/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.37, while the highest price level was $4.615. The company report on June 5, 2021 that Helix to Participate in Upcoming Event.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced that it will participate virtually in the Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Hotter ‘N Hell Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Any investor presentation provided during the conference will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.95 percent and weekly performance of -14.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, HLX reached to a volume of 3358653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $6.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.25 to $5, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on HLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

HLX stock trade performance evaluation

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.75. With this latest performance, HLX shares dropped by -28.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.78 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 4.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.54 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +10.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.68.

Return on Total Capital for HLX is now 0.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.85. Additionally, HLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] managed to generate an average of $12,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $613 million, or 91.60% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,701,918, which is approximately 8.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,768,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.72 million in HLX stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $39.61 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly 12.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 10,772,162 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 10,063,066 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 116,972,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,808,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,847,616 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,324,684 shares during the same period.