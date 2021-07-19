Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] moved down -11.23: Why It’s Important

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GOTU] price plunged by -11.23 percent to reach at -$1.36. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Gaotu Techedu Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Name Change.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, announced that it has changed its name from “GSX Techedu Inc.” to “Gaotu Techedu Inc.,” effective June 4, 2021. The American depositary shares of the Company, every three representing two Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share, will begin trading under the new corporate name on June 7, 2021.

A sum of 11026249 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.76M shares. Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares reached a high of $11.87 and dropped to a low of $10.64 until finishing in the latest session at $10.75.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $60 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.62. With this latest performance, GOTU shares dropped by -21.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.70 for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.01, while it was recorded at 11.90 for the last single week of trading, and 56.33 for the last 200 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

106 institutional holders increased their position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GOTU] by around 32,056,272 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 46,557,541 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,199,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,813,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOTU stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,592,082 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 7,841,604 shares during the same period.