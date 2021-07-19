FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] moved down -42.23: Why It’s Important

FibroGen Inc. [NASDAQ: FGEN] slipped around -10.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.35 at the close of the session, down -42.23%. The company report on July 16, 2021 that FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia of Chronic Kidney Disease.

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee (CRDAC) voted to recommend not approving roxadustat, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adult patients. The Committee based its recommendation on data from a global Phase 3 program encompassing more than 8,000 patients. While the FDA is not required to follow the Committee’s vote, the agency considers the Committee’s non-binding recommendations when making its decision.

“While we are disappointed with ‘s outcome,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen, “we believe the scientific evidence supports roxadustat approval in the U.S. and will work with the FDA as it completes its review of the New Drug Application for roxadustat.”.

FibroGen Inc. stock is now -61.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $15.23 and lowest of $13.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.21, which means current price is +8.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, FGEN reached a trading volume of 15952152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]?

Stifel have made an estimate for FibroGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for FibroGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $29, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on FGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FibroGen Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for FGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for FGEN in the course of the last twelve months was 24.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

How has FGEN stock performed recently?

FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.66. With this latest performance, FGEN shares dropped by -43.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.24 for FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.61, while it was recorded at 23.13 for the last single week of trading, and 35.34 for the last 200 days.

FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.83 and a Gross Margin at +82.47. FibroGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.36.

Return on Total Capital for FGEN is now -34.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.85. Additionally, FGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] managed to generate an average of -$316,012 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.FibroGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]

There are presently around $1,027 million, or 78.90% of FGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FGEN stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 11,771,758, which is approximately 27.565% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,792,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.83 million in FGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $109.43 million in FGEN stock with ownership of nearly -3.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FibroGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in FibroGen Inc. [NASDAQ:FGEN] by around 6,003,298 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 6,498,771 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 59,042,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,544,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FGEN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,054,606 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,851,215 shares during the same period.