Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] moved down -14.06: Why It’s Important

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EVK] loss -14.06% or -0.44 points to close at $2.69 with a heavy trading volume of 5078394 shares. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 14, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $3.16, the shares rose to $3.79 and dropped to $2.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EVK points out that the company has recorded -23.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -236.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 465.59K shares, EVK reached to a volume of 5078394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.24. With this latest performance, EVK shares dropped by -3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.50 for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.55 and a Gross Margin at +34.12. Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.23.

Return on Total Capital for EVK is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.11. Additionally, EVK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] managed to generate an average of $698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.30% of EVK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVK stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 98,800, which is approximately 488.095% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 52,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in EVK stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $55000.0 in EVK stock with ownership of nearly 39.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EVK] by around 140,586 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 35,020 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 16,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVK stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,000 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 32,475 shares during the same period.