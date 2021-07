Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] Stock trading around $1.26 per share: What’s Next?

Eros STX Global Corporation [NYSE: ESGC] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.03%. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Xfinite and Eros Now Expand Partnership for Blockchain-based Content Engagement Program on Algorand.

Xfinite and Eros Now, a leading over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by global entertainment company Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC), announced it has deepened its partnership with Xfinite’s Mzaalo platform, a gamified video streaming service on track to have 10M users by year end. The partnership further establishes Eros Now’s footprint in advertising video on-demand (AVOD), a still-developing segment of the India streaming market that has significant growth potential, while allowing Eros Now to continue building its core subscription video on-demand (SVOD) service. This partnership also adds to the 25 premium linear TV feeds and VOD platforms and plans to expand further to reach 200 content partners This agreement, given Xfinite’s innovative business model, also puts ErosSTX in a leadership position regarding digital asset growth and the use of blockchain technology. Algorand will serve as the foundational blockchain infrastructure as Xfinite selected the scalable blockchain in order to accommodate its accelerating adoption.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali Hussein, CEO of Eros Now, says: “One of our strategic imperatives is to fully monetize the Eros Now platform. A key aspect of our strategy is to expand into ad-supported streaming and this partnership with Mzaalo does just that. We have an opportunity to monetize the more than 224 million Eros Now registered users who are fans of our content offering but are also price conscious. Mzaalo joins our already-substantial ecosystem of Eros Now distribution partners, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL, Tata Sky, Apple, Amazon and Roku – just to highlight a few. The Mzaalo agreement is purposefully structured to provide ErosSTX with an appropriate mix of fixed and guaranteed cash payments and variable revenue participation as Mzaalo scales. We are excited about the growth opportunity this new partnership represents.” .

Over the last 12 months, ESGC stock dropped by -63.05%. The average equity rating for ESGC stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $450.11 million, with 357.23 million shares outstanding and 133.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.78M shares, ESGC stock reached a trading volume of 4114374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eros STX Global Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13.

ESGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.03. With this latest performance, ESGC shares dropped by -8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.19 for Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3142, while it was recorded at 1.2760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8238 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eros STX Global Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.02 and a Gross Margin at +46.85. Eros STX Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -269.53.

Return on Total Capital for ESGC is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.47. Additionally, ESGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] managed to generate an average of -$1,232,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $111 million, or 32.03% of ESGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESGC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,620,928, which is approximately 71.984% of the company’s market cap and around 11.31% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 10,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.23 million in ESGC stocks shares; and JEEREDDI INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $12.64 million in ESGC stock with ownership of nearly 28.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eros STX Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Eros STX Global Corporation [NYSE:ESGC] by around 45,281,878 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 75,277,507 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 32,587,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,971,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESGC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,007,114 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,024,028 shares during the same period.