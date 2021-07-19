Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Is Currently -7.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] loss -7.01% or -0.35 points to close at $4.64 with a heavy trading volume of 4007835 shares. The company report on July 15, 2021 that International Consolidated Uranium Enters the U.S. Uranium Sector with Transformational Acquisition and Strategic Alliance with Energy Fuels.

– Acquires Portfolio of Projects in the U.S., including Three Past Producing Mines; Enters into Toll-Milling and Operating Agreements – .

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR”) (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels”) are pleased to announce that CUR has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of Energy Fuels (collectively, the “EF Parties”) whereby CUR will acquire a portfolio of conventional uranium projects located in Utah and Colorado (the “Projects”) from the EF Parties (collectively, the “Transaction”). In connection with the closing of the Transaction, the companies have also agreed to enter into toll-milling and operating agreements with respect to the Projects which positions CUR as a potential near-term US Uranium producer subject to an improvement in uranium market conditions and/or CUR entering into acceptable uranium supply agreements.

It opened the trading session at $5.05, the shares rose to $5.12 and dropped to $4.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UUUU points out that the company has recorded 9.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -226.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, UUUU reached to a volume of 4007835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $6.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 421.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73.

Trading performance analysis for UUUU stock

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.23. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -31.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.61 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.12, while it was recorded at 4.99 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1485.34 and a Gross Margin at -195.87. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1675.27.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -16.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$396,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

There are presently around $158 million, or 25.73% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,401,756, which is approximately 7.197% of the company’s market cap and around 1.47% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,319,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.04 million in UUUU stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $14.18 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 39.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 7,482,971 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 3,590,194 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 23,047,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,120,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,403,500 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 243,629 shares during the same period.