Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] is 9.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.70% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.97%. The company report on July 12, 2021 that DarÃ© Announces Collaborative Research Agreement (CRADA) for the Pivotal Phase 3 Study of OvapreneÂ®, an Investigational Hormone-Free Monthly Contraceptive.

Funding and Clinical Operations Support will be Provided by the National Institutes of Healthâ€™s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) Under the CRADA.

DarÃ© Plans to Submit an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) to the FDA in the Fourth Quarter of 2021 and Commence the Ovaprene Pivotal Study in 2022.

Over the last 12 months, DARE stock rose by 14.84%. The average equity rating for DARE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.50 million, with 49.35 million shares outstanding and 47.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.39M shares, DARE stock reached a trading volume of 7306350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guruâ€™s Opinion on Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

DARE Stock Performance Analysis:

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.97. With this latest performance, DARE shares gained by 12.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.55% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 14.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.76 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4340, while it was recorded at 1.5840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5399 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dare Bioscience Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$1,191,337 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 7.40% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,415,349, which is approximately -52.716% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 5.57% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 872,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 million in DARE stocks shares; and POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., currently with $0.48 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 595,644 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,937,710 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,085,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,618,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 246,805 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 238,642 shares during the same period.