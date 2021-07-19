Compass Point lifts Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] closed the trading session at $23.33 on 07/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.295, while the highest price level was $24.7999. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Marathon Digital Holdings Appoints Charlie Schumacher as Director of Corporate Communications.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin mining companies in North America, announced that the Company has appointed Charlie Schumacher as director of corporate communications. He will report to CEO Fred Thiel, while overseeing all communications activities, including investor relations, public relations, and corporate marketing events.

Schumacher is a communications strategist who brings to Marathon uniquely pertinent expertise in corporate storytelling, entrepreneurial and executive advisory, capital markets navigation, and Bitcoin. He has been studying and investing in Bitcoin, as well as advising crypto-related companies, since 2017. Prior to joining Marathon, Schumacher oversaw the crypto and blockchain practice at Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service investor relations and financial communications firm in Southern California, where he helped dozens of publicly traded companies develop and execute their strategies for effectively communicating with stakeholders and approaching the capital markets. Before his tenure at Gateway, he served as an independent consultant for emerging businesses after beginning his career as an actor and film producer in New York. Schumacher holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Boston University.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 123.47 percent and weekly performance of -15.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.20M shares, MARA reached to a volume of 4640489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Compass Point have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $30, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 189.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.75. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -22.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2470.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.73 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.47, while it was recorded at 25.16 for the last single week of trading, and 22.43 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.67 and a Gross Margin at -169.22. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -239.77.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$3,482,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 219.20 and a Current Ratio set at 219.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $576 million, or 25.80% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,554,765, which is approximately 897.054% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,689,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.74 million in MARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $36.92 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 95.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 17,045,281 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,061,328 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 4,574,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,681,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,913,202 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 987,917 shares during the same period.