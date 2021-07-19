Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] is 44.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.55 during the day while it closed the day at $2.39. The company report on July 13, 2021 that National Summer Learning Association Kick-starts Summer of ‘Game Building’ to Keep Kids Learning.

Clear Channel Outdoor & Nintendo of America Support NSLA’s Nationwide Digital Billboard Campaign to Help Parents Prevent the ‘Summer Slide’ and Reclaim the Joy of Learning.

in a coast-to-coast kick off to National Summer Learning Week (July 12-16), the National Summer Learning Association (NSLA), the nation’s only organization dedicated solely to ensuring accessible learning opportunities for children, took over all Clear Channel Outdoor nationwide digital billboard displays, featuring the Game Builder Garage game for the Nintendo Switch system. The new outdoor campaign presents a message calling on parents and students alike to reclaim the joy of summer and learning at DiscoverSummer.org – a new NSLA online destination, developed in response to COVID-19, to help families discover affordable local summer programs, summer meals, parent tips and a sea of resources to keep kids learning, earning, safe and healthy this season.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -6.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCO stock has inclined by 14.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 59.33% and gained 44.85% year-on date.

The market cap for CCO stock reached $1.19 billion, with 465.87 million shares outstanding and 465.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 2929723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71.

CCO stock trade performance evaluation

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.64. With this latest performance, CCO shares dropped by -17.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.52, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 1.88 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.10. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.42.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now -3.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.62. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 117.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$121,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,053 million, or 95.80% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 42,049,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.5 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $77.97 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 5.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 53,753,720 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 49,514,881 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 337,518,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,786,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,798,274 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 17,484,790 shares during the same period.