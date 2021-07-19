Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] is 141.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ: CHEK] traded at a low on 07/16/21, posting a -4.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.11. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Check-Cap Ltd. Announces $35 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Check-Cap Ltd. (the “Company” or “Check-Cap”) (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly, preparation-free screening test, to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer (CRC), announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 25,925,926 of the Company’s ordinary shares and accompanying short-term warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 25,925,926 of the Company’s ordinary shares in a registered direct offering. Each ordinary share is being sold together with one short-term warrant to purchase one ordinary share at a combined offering price of $1.35 per ordinary share and accompanying warrant. The short-term warrants will have a term of two and one-half years following the date of issuance, be exercisable immediately and have an exercise price of $1.50 per ordinary share. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about July 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2382234 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Check-Cap Ltd. stands at 6.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.67%.

The market cap for CHEK stock reached $111.80 million, with 68.07 million shares outstanding and 63.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, CHEK reached a trading volume of 2382234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Check-Cap Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $5.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Check-Cap Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CHEK stock. On September 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CHEK shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Check-Cap Ltd. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, CHEK shares dropped by -30.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.90 for Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4568, while it was recorded at 1.1240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1891 for the last 200 days.

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CHEK is now -118.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.38. Additionally, CHEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] managed to generate an average of -$213,015 per employee.Check-Cap Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Insider trade positions for Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.90% of CHEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHEK stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 318,115, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.71% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 138,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in CHEK stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $0.14 million in CHEK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Check-Cap Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ:CHEK] by around 600,697 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 397,466 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 9,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,007,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHEK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 585,564 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 32,215 shares during the same period.