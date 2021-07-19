CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] stock Initiated by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $43

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] slipped around -1.88 points on Friday, while shares priced at $47.16 at the close of the session, down -3.83%. The company report on July 1, 2021 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Petitions Seeking Remedies for Unfairly Traded Imports of UAN from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), through certain of its production facilities, filed petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) and the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) requesting the initiation of antidumping and countervailing duty investigations on imports of urea ammonium nitrate solutions (“UAN”) from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago (“Trinidad”).

CF Industries, which is the largest producer of UAN in the United States, requested the investigations due to the harm the domestic UAN industry has experienced from dumped and unfairly subsidized UAN imports from Russia and Trinidad. CF Industries filed its petitions under United States antidumping and countervailing duty laws, which authorize Commerce to level the playing field for domestic industries injured by foreign imports that are dumped and unfairly subsidized. If Commerce and the ITC make affirmative determinations, then Commerce can impose duties equal to the level of dumping and unfair subsidies.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock is now 21.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CF Stock saw the intraday high of $49.63 and lowest of $46.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.19, which means current price is +23.91% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 2300049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $58.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $44, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 11.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CF stock performed recently?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.91. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.76 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.30, while it was recorded at 49.23 for the last single week of trading, and 43.25 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.23 and a Gross Margin at +20.22. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.69.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 6.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.52. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] managed to generate an average of $105,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to -5.21%.

Insider trade positions for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

There are presently around $9,202 million, or 94.10% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,732,356, which is approximately 2.72% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,372,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in CF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $957.13 million in CF stock with ownership of nearly 0.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 20,704,097 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 19,525,742 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 154,883,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,113,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,018,557 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,930,122 shares during the same period.